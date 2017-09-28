MCSO looking for missing Cave Creek woman with dementia

KPNX
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Tracy Thompson, 56. 

The sheriff's office said she suffers from dementia. 

She is described as a 5-foot-7 tall woman, possibly wearing a black or white visor, black shirt, blue jeans and black or white Converse shoes. 

Thompson also has a tattoo on her right shoulder, a rose with a dagger.

She was last seen Thursday between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. at her home near 64th Street and Dixileta Drive. 

 

