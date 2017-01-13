MCSO investigates shooting, victim in serious condition

Investigators on the scene of a county-island shooting south of Phoenix, Jan. 13, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Investigators with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were contacted by Phoenix police early Friday after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Arizona General Hospital on 51st Avenue.

The call came in about 3:50 a.m. The victim was airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital in serious condition, deputies said.

The investigation led deputies to a home on West La Mirada Drive, where they say occupants where uncooperative.

MCSO SWAT was called, and more than a dozen people were taken into custody for questioning about the incident.

As of 6:30 a.m. SWAT was still on the scene and had not entered the home. It was not known if anyone else was still in the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

