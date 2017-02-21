MCSO has released 26 inmates with ICE holds since Friday

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone at a press conference Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Since Friday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has released 26 inmates who federal authorities intended to take into custody.

In an operations change Sheriff Paul Penzone announced Friday evening, MCSO will no longer keep inmates past their release date until Immigration and Customs Enforcement picks them up.

In the past, MCSO had performed "courtesy holds" for ICE for up to 48 hours.

MCSO spokesperson Mark Casey said in an email Tuesday that ICE chose not to take the 26 released inmates into custody. He said that the federal agency has two reminders and between five and eight hours between the time a court orders an inmate released and the time he or she is actually released.

Penzone said that the change came about after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office told him the practice must change, stressing it had nothing to do with changes in federal policy under President Donald Trump.

