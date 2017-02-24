MCSO: 58 undocumented inmates released since ICE hold policy end

MCSO gives unique look inside 4th Avenue Jail. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has released 58 undocumented immigrants since last Friday, when Sheriff Paul Penzone announced a change in procedure.

The inmates released were arrested on charges of crimes ranging from a probation violation to drug possession, DUI and assault.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement can still check the immigration status of those in jail, but MCSO is no longer holding onto inmates beyond their release time until ICE can pick them up.

Penzone said the change was advised by the county attorney's office due to a legal situation. Penzone has defended the decision saying he doesn't like it, but the law left him no choice.

