MCSO: 16-year-old shot, killed in Laveen

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - A 16-year-old boy has been killed in a shooting in Laveen Friday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said via Twitter that detectives were headed to a home in Laveen to investigate.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, which is near 51st Avenue and Estrella Drive.

Police haven't released any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting yet.

(© 2017 KPNX)