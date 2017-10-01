MCSO: 15-year-old boy drowns at Bartlett Lake while swimming with friend

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old boy drowned Sunday at Bartlett Lake.

Deputies were dispatched just before noon near Sandy Beach Cove when the teen was reported missing.

Deputies responded and learned that the 15-year-old was swimming with a friend. The friend lost sight of the 15-year-old, so he went to shore and called for help.

The MCSO dive team recovered the body of the missing teenager around 3:30 p.m. According to MCSO, the body was recovered in approximately 15 feet of water.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident at this time, MCSO said.

© 2017 KPNX-TV