MCSO: 1 dead in jet ski collision at Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, Ariz. - ​A man has died following a Saturday morning collision involving two person watercrafts at Canyon Lake, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says.

The rider was transported to the aid station were he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The two riders of the jet skis knew each other. MCSO said the collision is being investigated as a tragic accident.

Alcohol and or drugs do not seem to be a factor but the investigation is on going, according to MCSO.

