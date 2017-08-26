MCSO: 1 dead after jet ski collision at Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, Ariz. - ​A man has died following a Saturday morning collision involving two person watercrafts at Canyon Lake, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says.

MCSO Lake Patrol deputies responded to the accident around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The rider was transported to the aid station were he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

A jet ski accident at Canyon Lake has a left a male in his 20's dead. MCSO Lake Patrol deputies are investigating the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/voaFc4Ui2C — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) August 26, 2017

The two riders of the jet skis knew each other. MCSO said the collision is being investigated as a tragic accident.

Alcohol and or drugs do not seem to be a factor but the investigation is on going, according to MCSO.

