MCACC confirms spaying pregnant dogs

PHOENIX - A popular holiday gift this season is a four-legged furry pooch.

“Every day people ask me if we have puppies for Christmas,” said an anonymous staffer at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

The two locations are stocked with dogs that need forever homes. Fortunately, the high demand for dogs this holiday season means the shelter is no longer over capacity.

“When I first arrived we had six dogs in one kennel,” said Director Mary Martin.

The new director is working to keep those numbers down, but how she is doing it has at least a few staffers furious.

“Last I heard, we don’t spay pregnant dogs, and now all of a sudden not only spay pregnant dogs, spay pregnant dogs that are full-term pregnant dogs,” said an anonymous worker.

The staffer claims Martin is directing the agency’s veterinarian to essentially abort unborn puppies and kittens.

“You should be outraged. Everyone should, that’s why I’m coming forward,” said the anonymous staffer.

The staffer went on to say at least 20 unborn puppies were killed this week.

“We are mad,” said the staffer.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Director Mary Martin admits the agency is spaying pregnant moms but defends her actions.

“The first month I got here, we were so over capacity there was no place to put dogs. They were in kennels on top of each other,” said Martin.

The director admits they are no longer over capacity but says it’s about the big picture. Martin committed to what she calls a long-term solution.

“There may come a time when we are a no-kill community,” said Martin.

She defends her actions by telling us if the puppies were allowed to be born, it would mean other dogs already at the shelter could have to be killed to make room for the puppies.

The staffer who came forward and alerted us about the issue says there are other options, telling us rescue facilities were not called about the pregnant mothers.

Martin says 10 to 15 dogs, on average, are euthanized every day at the facility. The worker we spoke with said spaying pregnant cats and dogs was not the policy until Martin started a couple months ago.

