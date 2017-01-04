MCACC animal shelter filled with lost pets after NYE celebration

Dogs at one of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control's shelters. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Maricopa County Animal Care and Control needs dozens of people to come claim their pets. The shelter has taken in more than 80 dogs since New Year's Eve.

Officials say the fireworks are a main offender when it comes to pets running off.

If you’ve lost a pet and haven’t been able to find him or her, you can go to Maricopa.gov/pets.

This site has an interactive search tool so you can go to the area your pet was last seen and see what pets were picked up from that area.

