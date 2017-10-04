Mayor Stanton, Phoenix politicians pen letter asking for DACA deadline extension

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton (Photo: City of Phoenix)

PHOENIX - The mayor and vice mayor of Phoenix and two city council members penned a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security asking for a deadline extension to submit Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewal applications.

In a letter addressed to Acting Secretary Elaine Duke, Mayor Greg Stanton said the current Oct. 5 deadline is "arbitrary and capricious, and only serves to impose extreme hardship on the thousands of hard-working DACA recipients."

Phoenix's Vice Mayor Laura Pastor, Councilman Daniel Valenzuela and Councilwoman Kate Gallego also singed the letter.

In the letter, the politicians said, rescinding the DACA program will cost Arizona more than $1.3 billion each year in lost gross domestic product. DACA recipients contribute to Phoenix through "their work, entrepreneurial ventures, and artistic expression," as stated in the letter. However, "more importantly," the letter continued, they are "fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, friends and valued neighbors."

Last month, President Donald Trump ended the DACA program effective March 5, 2018, allowing only current DACA recipients to renew their applications by Oct. 5.

© 2017 KPNX-TV