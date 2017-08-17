Mayor Stanton 'disappointed' President Trump holding campaign rally in Phoenix

Donald Trump spoke at a presidential campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center Aug. 31, 2016. (Photo: Jeffrey Blackburn/12 News)

PHOENIX - After President Trump confirmed he would be holding a campaign rally in Phoenix on August 22, Mayor Greg Stanton released a statement Wednesday saying he was "disappointed" the president has "chosen to hold a campaign rally as our nation is still healing from the tragic events in Charlottesville."

"It is my hope that more sound judgment prevails and that he delays his visit," Stanton said.

But the Phoenix mayor said the Phoenix Convention Center is public facility which anyone can rent out, including the Trump campaign.

"Our Constitution protects the right to free speech, even for those we disagree with or those who don’t represent the values we hold dear as a community," he said.

Stanton also commented on reports of Trump "seriously considering a pardon" for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

"If President Trump is coming to Phoenix to announce a pardon for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, then it will be clear that his true intent is to enflame emotions and further divide our nation"

Stanton said his focus, in preparation for Trump's visit, will be to keep everyone -- including those attending the rally or those choosing to protest it -- safe.

This would mark Trump’s first visit to Arizona since his election victory last November. He made seven visits to the state during his presidential campaign.

© 2017 KPNX-TV