Close Mayor Stanton, Cindy McCain recognize January as Human Trafficking Awareness month Mayor Greg Stanton, Councilman Jim Waring and Cindy McCain lead a news conference to recognize January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. KPNX 2:26 PM. MST January 11, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Steep hike in gas prices in Mexico Made in Arizona: Salad and Go Common tax mistakes Hit and run suspect found dead 'Fixer Upper' hosts' LGBT controversy KPNX Breaking News 1 Phoenix wife accused of framing husband's ex Truth week: Airline tickets Falcon hitches ride on windshield More Stories McCain confirms handing Trump documents to FBI Jan 11, 2017, 8:43 a.m. Mexico gas crisis leaves Phoenix-area man stranded Jan 10, 2017, 5:03 p.m. Woman gives birth to 14-pound baby Jan 10, 2017, 2:15 p.m.