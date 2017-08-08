Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix ranked best in state, among top in US

Mayo Clinic Hospital, 2012. (Photo: Chris English via Wikimedia Commons)

Valley residents looking for the best hospital care won't have to go too far, according to the annual "Best Hospital Honor Roll" from U.S. News & World Report.

The publication named the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix as one of the top 20 hospitals in the nation.

In compiling the rankings, U.S. News evaluated hospital performance across several areas of "complex specialty care," such as cancer, cardiology, neurology, gynecology and psychiatry, and procedures such as a heart bypass surgery or a knee replacement.

According to U.S. News, Mayo Phoenix excels, especially, in specialty areas dealing with cancer, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics and pulmonology. It also "achieved the highest rating possible in 9 procedures or conditions."

In both Arizona and the Phoenix metro area, Mayo Phoenix ranked No. 1. Banner University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner University Medical Center Tucson tied for second in the Arizona hospital rankings.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota was the best ranked hospital.

In a Facebook post, Mayo Clinic said it was grateful for its "amazing staff" who "provide unparalleled patient care every day."

