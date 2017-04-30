May the Fourth be with you! Star Wars invades OdySea Aquarium for 1 day

Star Wars logo. (Photo: Getty Images)

May the Fourth be with you!

For one day, Star Wars will invade the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale on Thursday, May 4.

The public is invited to come visit the aquarium and get $3 off, but that's if you come in a Star Wars costume.

There will be a light saber battle at the Living Sea Carousel featuring Darth Vader and Jedi Knight under water, special black Darth Vader helmets will replace SeaTREK helmets in the underwater exhibit and more to see!

There will be costume contests, cupcakes, special May the Fourth souvenir photo options, just to name a few other reasons to check it out.

