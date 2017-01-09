Massive fire breaks out at Chandler funeral home

Fire crews put out a fire at Valley of the Sun Mortuary near Chandler Heights Road and Arizona Avenue, Jan. 8, 2017. (Photo: Chandler Fire, Health & Medical Department)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire that broke out at Valley of the Sun Mortuary in Chandler.

Firefighters were called out to the fire near Chandler Heights Road and Arizona Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

At some points, flames jumped up more than 20 feet into the air as crews battled the blaze.

It was not immediately clear whether any remains inside the funeral home were affected by the fire.

