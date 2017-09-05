Maricopa PD: 8-year-old boy found after he argued with mom, ran away

Dominic Best was last seen Tuesday at 8 a.m. wearing a navy shirt and shorts, police said. He is 4 feet 6 inches tall. (Photo: Maricopa Police Department)

​MARICOPA, Ariz. - The Maricopa Police Department say an 8-year-old boy has been found after he was reported missing Tuesday.

Maricopa police say Dominic Best was upset with his mother and he ran away just after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Dominic was last seen wearing a navy shirt and shorts, police said. He is 4 feet 6 inches tall.

Police located Dominic before 1 p.m. Tuesday and he is safe.

