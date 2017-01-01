Maricopa County's 37th sheriff took office at midnight on New Year's Day

Paul Penzone and the DUI Task Force (Photo: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Paul Penzone spent his New Year’s Eve and part of New Year’s Day visiting Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies and staff.

On Saturday evening he visited the DUI Task Force in Scottsdale.

Before midnight, Penzone arrived at MCSO Headquarters to greet the team working.

As part of the MCSO tradition, the new Sheriff went to the Communications Center to record a message which was broadcasted to the entire team on Sunday January 1st at 12:01 a.m.

“Our 3,500 MCSO deputies, detention officers, court officers, and civilian staff are the heart of this proud organization, always working to ensure the safety and well-being of all who live, work and play in Maricopa County,” he said. “I never want my many responsibilities as Sheriff to stand in the way of helping them and seeing how they work first hand”

The sworn ceremony will be on Wednesday Jan. 4 at 9:30 a.m. at the Board of Supervisors Auditorium at 205 W Jefferson in downtown Phoenix. The event is public with limited sitting available.

Another ceremony will take place the same day at 5 p.m. at the Steele Auditorium in the Heard Museum at 2301 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.

