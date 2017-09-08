Maricopa County Sheriff's Office community committee reviewing posses

The Queen Creek Mounted Posse - Search and Rescue Arizona. (Photo: Queen Creek Mounted Posse Facebook)

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone has ordered an analysis of all the volunteer posses associated with the department, MCSO announced Friday.

Sheriff Penzone's Executive Advisory Review committee, which recommended the closure of Tent City, has been assigned to analyze the Posse's roles and accountability.

“We could not deliver top notch service without the commitment of our hundreds of volunteer Posse members and their leaders,” said Sheriff Penzone in a news release. “They provide expertise, services, and assistance to MCSO every day. Our commitment is to provide heightened support, coordination, and oversight, to ensure the highest quality of service to our community.”

Posses and Tent City were significant in former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's legacy at MCSO.

READ: President Trump pardons former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio for criminal contempt

READ: John McCain is not happy about Donald Trump pardoning Joe Arpaio

There are 36 posses acting in Maricopa County Sheriff Offices' name. Posse members fill public safety roles like search and rescue, patrolling and traffic control. Many of the volunteer posses list "law enforcement" as one of their missions.

• Arpaio set up a holiday patrol posse in 1993 to provide added security to busy shopping areas. In 2015, Arpaio also called on people who legally carry guns to monitor for mass shooting and terrorist situations.

• The Jeep Posse is made up of owners of 4X4 off road vehicles who can help in search and rescue missions. The Jeep Posse's website features a quote from former sheriff Joe Arpaio, "With the dedicated efforts of our posse volunteers, I was able to provide the best level of service to the citizens of Maricopa County without an increase in staffing or budget. The use of trained volunteer citizens has proved very successful."

• There are posses designed to patrol and provide support for different communities like Litchfield Park, the North Valley, Sun City, Fountain Hills, Sun Lakes and Queen Creek.

• Under Arpaio, one posse was dedicated to the "birther investigation." Posse leader Mike Zullo presented "new revelations" regarding former President Barack Obama's birth certificate as recently as December 2016.

• The Advisory Posse raises and manages for a Memorial Fund that provides financial support for fallen or injured law enforcement officers across Arizona.

• Mounted posses help in search and rescues and do community outreach at equestrian events or parades.

• The description of the Emergency Response Posse reads, "Assisting MCSO with coordination and evacuation of emergency events to include Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station."

“The Posse has a history of service to the people of Maricopa County that we value greatly,” said SPEAR Chairman Grant Woods in a news release. “They’ve been extremely successful and expanded significantly over the years. We need to get a better understanding of how the Posse can thrive in the mission and fit into a sophisticated Sheriff’s office.”

Woods is the former Arizona Attorney General.

The SPEAR committee is composed of business, government and advocacy leaders.

SPEAR committee members:

Chairman Grant Woods – SPEAR Chairperson and former Arizona Attorney General

Linda Elliott – Executive Director, One n Ten

Dr. Ann Hart – President, NAACP

Will Humble – Division Director for Health Policy and Evaluation, Arizona Health Science Center, University of Arizona

Jonathan Koppell – Dean and Professor, ASU, College of Public Service & Community Solutions

Pat McGroder – Attorney, Gallagher and Kennedy

Mary Kim Titla – Executive Director, UNITY

David K. Udall – Attorney and Founder, Udall Shumway

Lisa Urias – President and CEO, Urias Communications|

Mike Watts – Founder and Executive Chairman, Sunstate Equipment

Jason Wong – Financial Consultant

© 2017 KPNX-TV