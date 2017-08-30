Maricopa County is spraying for mosquitoes this week. Here's where.

A female mosquito prepares to bite the photographer's hand. (Photo: Tom Ervin/Getty Images)

Maricopa County is fighting mosquitoes and mosquito-borne illnesses by fogging some areas of the Valley Thursday and Friday.

The county treats mosquitoes with traps and sprays, and encourages residents to remove standing water.

Killing grown mosquitoes is less effective than preventing mosquito eggs from hatching.

You can report mosquito concerns to 602-506-0700 or use this online form.

See the full map of where the Maricopa County sprays and traps for mosquitos.

All fogging treatments will happen between midnight and 5 a.m., time and weather permitting. Here's where:

Thursday, Aug. 31

Chandler - Pecos Rd. to Germann Rd .and from McQueen Rd. to Cooper Rd.

Gilbert - Queen Creek Rd. to Ocotillo Rd. and from Recker Rd. to Higley Rd.

Gilbert - Pecos Rd. to Germann Rd. and from Recker Rd. to Power Rd.

Goodyear - Yuma Rd. to Lower Buckeye Rd. and from Estrella Pkwy. to Sarival Ave.

Mesa - Baseline Rd. to Guadalupe Rd. and from Price 101 to Dobson Rd.

Mesa - McKellips Rd. to Brown Rd. and from Higley Rd. to Recker Rd.

Mesa - University Dr. to Broadway Rd. and from Mesa Dr. to Stapley Dr.

Mesa - Broadway Rd. to Southern Ave. and from Hawes Rd. to Ellsworth Rd.

Phoenix - Deer Valley Rd. to Beardsley Rd. and from 32nd St. to 40th St.

Phoenix - Melinda Dr. to Zachary Dr. and from 40th St. to 38th Pl.

Queen Creek - Riggs Rd. to Hunt Highway and from Sossaman Rd. to Power Rd.

Friday, Sept. 1

Chandler - Ray Rd. to Chandler Blvd. and from Kyrene Rd. to 56th St.

Glendale - Greenway Rd. to Thunderbird Rd. and from 43rd Ave. to 51st Ave.

Litchfield Park - Bethany Home Rd. to Camelback Rd. and from Litchfield Rd. to 148th Ave.

Queen Creek - Chandler Heights Rd. to Riggs Rd. and from Crismon Rd. to Signal Butte Rd.

Queen Creek - Queen Creek Rd. to Ocotillo Rd. and from Crismon Rd. to Signal Butte Rd.

Surprise - Waddell Rd. to Cactus Rd. and from Bullard Ave. to Reems Rd.

Surprise - Bell Rd. to Greenway Rd. and from Reems Rd. to Sarival Ave.

Tempe - Warner Rd. to Ray Rd. and from Rural Rd. to Kyrene Rd.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Chandler - Riggs Rd. to Hunt Highway and from Old Price Rd. to Dobson Rd.

Chandler - Chandler Blvd. to Pecos Rd. and from Dobson Rd. to Alma School Rd.

Chandler - Ocotillo Rd. to Bartlett Way and from Basha Rd. to Dobson Rd.

Chandler - Ocotillo Rd. to Chandler Heights and from Arizona Ave. to Basha Rd.

Gilbert - Baseline Rd. to Guadalupe Rd. and from Cooper Rd. to Gilbert Rd.

Glendale - Camelback Rd. to Indian School Rd. and from 67th Ave. to 75th Ave.

Goodyear - Camelback Rd. to Indian School Rd. and from Village Pkwy/Park Ave. to 155th Ave.

Mesa - Southern Ave. to Baseline Rd. and from Gilbert Rd. to Stapley Dr.

Mesa - Southern Ave. to Baseline Rd. and from Dobson Rd. to Price 101 Highway

Mesa - Broadway Rd. to Southern Ave. and from Alma School Rd. to Dobson Rd.

Phoenix - Union Hills Dr. to Bell Rd. and from 32nd St. to Cave Creek Rd.

Phoenix - Beardsley Rd. to Union Hills Rd. and from 32nd St. to Cave Creek Rd.

Phoenix - Baseline Rd. to Dobbins Rd. and from 67th Ave. to 59th Ave.

Phoenix - Sunnyside Dr. to Peoria Ave. and from 7th St. to 16th St.

Phoenix - Greenway Rd. to Thunderbird Rd. and from 40th St. to 32nd St.

Phoenix - From the CAP canal to Bell Rd. and from 56th St. to 64th St.

Scottsdale - Greenway Rd. to Thunderbird Rd. and from 56th St. to Tatum Blvd.

Surprise - Greenway Rd. to Waddell Rd. and from Bullard Ave. to Reems Rd.

Surprise - Cotton Ln. to Sarival Ave. and from North Hampton/Bolder Drive to Bell Rd.

