Maricopa County Home and Garden Show features thousands of home improvement vendors.

PHOENIX -- The Maricopa County Home and Garden Show is taking over the Arizona State Fairgrounds Jan. 13 - 15.

The largest show of the year features thousands of vendors providing home improvement advice and ideas.

Looking for home hacks? Attend one of many demonstrations taking place throughout the show featuring ways to spruce up your home for cheap.

Returning this year is the Tiny Homes neighborhood where you can tour 11 miniature houses.

Hours for Friday and Saturday are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 3-12 and children under 2 are free.

If you bring a 24 count case of bottled water, you get two free admission tickets.

