Maricopa County confirms first West Nile virus-positive mosquito of season

A female mosquito prepares to bite the photographer's hand. (Photo: Tom Ervin/Getty Images)

Officials with the Maricopa County Environmental Services say the first West Nile virus-positive mosquito of the season has been confirmed.

Officials say the sample was taken from a mosquito in the east Valley.

"Through our routine year-round surveillance of collecting and testing mosquitoes throughout the county, the West Nile virus positive mosquito sample was discovered," said Steven Goode, Maricopa County Environmental Services Director, in a release. "Effectively controlling and eliminating mosquito breeding places results in reduced cases of West Nile virus and any other mosquito-borne diseases."

The virus is transmitted to humans by an infected mosquito. According to the Maricopa County Environmental Services, approximately 20 percent of people infected will feel flu-like symptoms up to 15 days after the initial mosquito bite.

