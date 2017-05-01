Maricopa County confirms first West Nile virus-positive mosquito of season

Officials with the Maricopa County Environmental Services say the first West Nile virus-positive mosquito of the season has been confirmed.
Officials say the sample was taken from a mosquito in the east Valley.
"Through our routine year-round surveillance of collecting and testing mosquitoes throughout the county, the West Nile virus positive mosquito sample was discovered," said Steven Goode, Maricopa County Environmental Services Director, in a release. "Effectively controlling and eliminating mosquito breeding places results in reduced cases of West Nile virus and any other mosquito-borne diseases."
The virus is transmitted to humans by an infected mosquito. According to the Maricopa County Environmental Services, approximately 20 percent of people infected will feel flu-like symptoms up to 15 days after the initial mosquito bite.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs