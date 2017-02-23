MAP: Where to stargaze in Phoenix area

The rim of Sycamore Canyon. (Photo: Steve DaCosta/Special to 12 News)

PHOENIX - Whatever you may love about living in the Phoenix area, chances are it's not the beautiful views of the Milky Way.

Millions of Valley residents from downtown skyscrapers to suburban apartment complexes pour their wattage skyward every night, making it tough to catch even the brightest stars most nights.

Drive a few hours out of town, and it's a different story.

But there are a few spots close to home for Valley residents where you can get a peek. (Most of the regional parks listed close at 10 p.m.)

1. Sun Valley Parkway - You can find a spot along Sun Valley Parkway in Buckeye. The road is west of the White Tank Mountains, which should block out the lights from the Valley. To get there, take Interstate 10 west to Sun Valley Parkway and turn north on the parkway.

2. Lake Pleasant

3. Estrella Mountain Regional Park

4. Spur Cross Ranch

5. San Tan Mountain Regional Park

6. McDowell Mountain Regional Park

7. Usery Mountain Regional Park

8. Cave Creek Regional Park

