Phoenix police investigate a deadly accident near 40th Street and McDowell Road, Feb. 6, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A man is after being hit by a car early Monday.

His body was found under a car at 40th street and McDowell Road.

There is speculation that the man may have been purposely run over, but it's not yet known if anyone has been arrested in the case.

(© 2017 KPNX)