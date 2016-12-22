Man with special needs becomes news photographer for a day

When we heard about Devin's wish, we were all-in to help make his dream of becoming a news photographer a reality! (Photo: 12 News)

Some kids grow up wanting to be President. For others, it may be a police officer or firefighter. But for as long as he can remember, all Devin Willard wanted to be was a news photographer.

His mom, Lisa, told us that Devin’s fascination with the news started when he was just 3 years old and it never waned.

Now, while we love hearing that, it almost brought us to tears when we heard all that Devin has been through in his life. Born with special needs, he has been through countless surgeries, none of them small. And as Devin has grown, so have his issues.

Just a few months ago, Devin had a brain bleed and spent five days on a ventilator. Lisa almost lost him. But Devin, being the fighter that he is, bounced back because as he told us, "His mom needs HIM, just as much as he needs her."

So when Lisa contacted us after hearing about our “Week of Wishes,” we were all-in for making him a TV news photographer and ensuring he had all the right equipment to pursue his passion.

12 News chief photographer Chad Bricks hooked Devin up with a sweet professional video camera and a top-of-the-line tripod so all of his video would be nice and steady.

When you watch the piece know this, Devin actually shot his mother’s interview!

So Merry Christmas, Devin and Lisa! We hope we made your holiday a little bit brighter!

