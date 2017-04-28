Man with replica rifle, pellet handgun detained near Phoenix high school

Police work to resolve a situation after a man was seen in the area of 27th Ave. and Osborn Rd. with a reported gun. April 28, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Phoenix police say they have a man in custody after reports of a person with a gun in the area of 27th Avenue and Osborn Road Friday morning.

According to police, the man was carrying a replica rifle and pellet handgun as he walked near Bostrom High School in Phoenix.

The school was placed on lockdown for a short period of time as a precaution.

Phoenix police said officers acted quickly and the department sent out reverse 911 calls to the neighborhood to notify them.

No one was hurt during the incident.

No word yet on what charges, if any, the man will face.

