Man who threw fire bombs at MCSO jail says he didn't want to hurt anyone

PHOENIX - Police interrogation videos shed light into why a Mesa man threw fire bombs at Fourth Avenue Jail in August.

According to newly released interviews, Michael Arreola, the man Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails at the county jail, told detectives he did it because he was mad at what he called corrupt police officers.

Arreola had previously been an inmate at the jail for assault, burglaries and property damage.

In the interview tapes, he tells an MCSO detective he was angry at officers for some bad experiences he previously had.

"So what led up to yesterday morning", asks a detective in the tapes.

"Yesterday morning, I just said I'm going to go an mess up these corrupt police officers' jail," said Arreola in the tapes.

He then detailed pouring gasoline in empty plastic bottles and lighting them with paper from a shoe box in his car.

After the first attack, Arreola tells a detective he went to work as if nothing had happened.

When the detective asks why he came back a second time, Arreola said, "I felt like it wasn't enough justice."

MCSO deputies arrested Arreola within 10 hours of the second attack.

Arreola is facing charges of arson of an occupied structure. His trial is set for February 2018.

