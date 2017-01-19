Man wanted for Mesa teacher killing stopped 3 times without arrest

Caleb Bartles. (Photo: Tempe PD)

PHOENIX (AP) - Law enforcement officers in Utah and Nevada separately stopped and released an Arizona homicide suspect before he was declared a wanted man.



Authorities say 27-year-old Caleb Bartels was stopped on Sunday night in northern Arizona and again by Utah officials and then on Monday he was stopped by Nevada law enforcement, all before a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest.

A warrant charges Bartels in the killing early Sunday morning of Ryne Zahner, a teacher a Mesa High School who was shot in his home's backyard.

Law enforcement officials are still searching for Bartels, who they believe may have fled to Sacramento, California; Reno, Nevada, or Beaverton, Oregon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

