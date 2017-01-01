Man taken to hospital after being rescued from flooded street in Surprise

Man rescued from flood in Surprise (Photo: Surprise FD)

SURPRISE, Ariz. – A man stuck in a flooded street was rescued and transported to the hospital.

The 55-year-old man contacted Surprise Fire and Medical Department after getting stuck on a flood on 187th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

The man tried making it through the flooded area but couldn’t make it to the other side, Surprise Fire said.

Crews from Phoenix, Peoria and Glendale assisted the rescue.

The victim was taken to the hospital for possible hypothermia symptoms, SFMD said.

Copyright 2016 KPNX