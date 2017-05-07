Man suspected of driving drunk in fatal Chandler crash

Kinton Bruce, 27, was arrested after a fatal crash in Chandler May 6, 2017. (Photo: Chandler Police Department)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man was arrested for DUI in a crash that killed a woman Saturday night, according to Chandler police.

Police said 27-year-old Kinton Bruce was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light at the intersection of Ray and Price roads.

He slammed into a vehicle, injuring 56-year-old Jodi Kurtz, police said. Kurtz was taken to the hospital but later died of her injuries.

Police said after the collision, Bruce ran from his vehicle, which had rolled several times.

A passerby caught the suspect about a quarter of a mile away, according to police.

Officers said they immediately noticed Bruce displayed signs of alcohol impairment. They administered field sobriety tests and arrested him for DUI.

Bruce was booked into Maricopa County Jail for manslaughter, hit-and-run and two counts of endangerment, according to police.

