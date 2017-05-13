Man suspect of arson and Chandler standoff dies

Nathan Daniel Griffins (Photo: Provided by Chandler Police Department)

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The suspect responsible for setting a fire at a Chandler motel and then found with a gunshot wound at a nearby business, died Saturday morning.

Around 11:25 a.m. Chandler Police responded to a fire at Super 8 Motel near 56th Street and Chandler Boulevard.

Witnesses reported the man responsible for setting up the fire was believed to had left the area.

Nathan Daniel Griffits, 37, was found with a gunshot wound inside Holsom Bakery on Friday afternoon.

Police said the suspect had a gun and ordered the employees to leave the business.

Griffits was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died Saturday morning.

Chandler police learned Griffis was also the lead suspect in an arson, theft and burglary case in Mesa, earlier in the week.

