Man shot, killed in Scottsdale park

12 News , KPNX 5:16 AM. MST January 05, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police have taken a man into custody after a fatal shooting at El Dorado Park on McDowell Road near Hayden Road Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in the park at approximately 10:08 p.m. Before they got there, police said the fight escalated an a man, 25, was shot.

He was taken to the hospital and died of his wounds.

The other man, 58, was detained as detectives investigate. 

