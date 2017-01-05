Man shot, killed in Scottsdale park

Police on the scene of a fatal shooting at El Dorado Park on McDowell Road near Hayden Road in Scottsdale, Jan. 5, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police have taken a man into custody after a fatal shooting at El Dorado Park on McDowell Road near Hayden Road Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in the park at approximately 10:08 p.m. Before they got there, police said the fight escalated an a man, 25, was shot.

He was taken to the hospital and died of his wounds.

The other man, 58, was detained as detectives investigate.

