Man shot in northwest Phoenix; police search for suspect

Police investigate a shooting Sept. 21, 2017 near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. (Photo:Sky 12)

A man was hospitalized Thursday night after suffering a gunshot wound in northwest Phoenix.

Phoenix police said the man was shot by an unknown person before he asked people to help him call police near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

Police are still searching for a crime scene in the area, and the man was taken to a hospital. A police spokesperson said he did not know what condition the man was in.

Investigators are still working in the area.

