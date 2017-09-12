Man shot in Glendale; shooter cooperating with police

Stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Two men called Glendale police Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m.

One said he had been shot and the other said he had shot a man after being threatened.

Police went to the scene near 59th Avenue and Union Hills Drive to investigate and found the shooter, who is cooperating with an investigation.

Officers found the shot man at a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

It's not clear what exactly led to the shooting.

© 2017 KPNX-TV