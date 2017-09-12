KPNX
Close

Man shot in Glendale; shooter cooperating with police

12 News , KPNX 10:03 PM. MST September 12, 2017

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Two men called Glendale police Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m.

One said he had been shot and the other said he had shot a man after being threatened.

Police went to the scene near 59th Avenue and Union Hills Drive to investigate and found the shooter, who is cooperating with an investigation.

Officers found the shot man at a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

It's not clear what exactly led to the shooting.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories