Man shot during confrontation in Glendale

Glendale Police on the scene of a shooting. (Photo: Rich Prange/12 News)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are investigating a shooting in the area of 6800 North 45th Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, police determined there was a physical confrontation in a parking lot between a male victim and the shooter.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The shooter is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects.

