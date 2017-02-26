KPNX
Man shot during confrontation in Glendale

12 News , KPNX 11:49 AM. MST February 26, 2017

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are investigating a shooting in the area of 6800 North 45th Avenue. 

According to a preliminary investigation, police determined there was a physical confrontation in a parking lot between a male victim and the shooter. 

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

The shooter is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police said there are no outstanding suspects. 

(© 2017 KPNX)


