Man shot during confrontation in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are investigating a shooting in the area of 6800 North 45th Avenue.
According to a preliminary investigation, police determined there was a physical confrontation in a parking lot between a male victim and the shooter.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The shooter is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there are no outstanding suspects.
