Man shot dead in Tempe was Mesa High math teacher

Mesa High math teacher Ryne Zahner, who was shot and killed in Tempe Jan. 15, 2017. (Photo: GoFundMe)

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man shot and killed early Sunday morning in a Tempe backyard has been identified as a teacher at Mesa High School.

Tempe police identified 26-year-old Ryne Zahner Monday morning as the victim found dead in a backyard near Baseline Road and Mill Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Zahner was a math teacher at Mesa High School and a graduate of Skyline High, according to the Mesa Public School District.

EARLIER: Tempe PD investigating homicide near Baseline and Mill

The district told 12 News Monday that it would have additional counselors available Tuesday morning at Mesa High to support students and staff. The district was closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

"The Zahner family is part of the Mesa Public Schools community and we send our thoughts and condolences to them during this difficult time. Thank you for respecting their privacy and our students' and employees' privacy as we mourn Ryne's passing," wrote district communications director Helen Hollands in an email to 12 News Monday.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Zahner's family with expenses.

The Tempe Police Department is still investigating the shooting, treating it as a homicide, but a spokesperson said there is no known threat to the surrounding community.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Tempe PD at 480-350-8311.

Those interested in helping Zahner's family can donate through the GoFundMe page.

