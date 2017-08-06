Man shot at another man, flees on bicycle in Flagstaff

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A man riding a bicycle shot at another man early this morning near 4th Avenue and Center Street in Flagstaff police said.

Investigators learned that two brothers were walking in the area when they started a disagreement with the suspect on the bicycle. The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired in the direction of the victims, striking the street, according to Flagstaff Police Department.

The victim was struck by debris from the street or shrapnel from the bullet. The injury was minor, but required medical treatment.

The victim told the police the suspect was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and a black hat and last seen heading west on 4th Avenue on a red or white bike.

The suspect is still at large and his identity unknown at this time. Please contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Detective Ryan Turley at 928-679-4134 if you have any information on this case.

