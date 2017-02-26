Police investigating shooting on 48th Street and Broadwas Road (Photo: Richard Prange)

PHOENIX - A man with a gunshot wound was taken to a Tempe hospital Sunday, around 2 a.m., said Phoenix police.

Phoenix police officers were called to investigate a shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road, about an hour before the man was taken to the hospital.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, went to the area along with another person to pay an outstanding debt, a witness told police.

While the witness waited in the car, two men followed the victim as he ran back to the car saying he had been shoot, police said.

The witness took the victim to a Tempe hospital.

The man’s condition remains serious.

Police continue to investigate.

