Man seriously injured when butane hash lab, part of marijuana growth operation, sparks home fire

Marijuana operation sparked a fire at a house (Photo: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

A San Tan Valley man is fighting for his life, after a large butane fire, and possible explosion in his house.

The man has third-degree burns to his head, arms and legs, as well as severe smoke damage to his lungs.

He is listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by an active butane honey oil lab inside the home.

Butane honey is made from THC extracted from marijuana, a dangerous process that could lead to fire or explosion, said the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives found 70 cans of butane as well as raw marijuana and butane honey oil.

There were remnants of marijuana growth operation inside the residence as well, said a spokesperson for PCSO.

Detectives are working with the County Attorney on possible charges.

