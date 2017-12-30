Man seriously injured in Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a shooting in the area of 15th and Missouri avenues Saturday just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers said a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and did not provide any suspect information.

Police said they are speaking with witnesses at the scene, and no viable suspect description has been obtained.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-7626.

