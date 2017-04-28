Man sentenced to life in prison in Mesa killings of wife, good Samaritan

Christopher Wright (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX (AP) - A man has been sentenced to natural life in prison for the 2016 fatal shootings of his wife on a Mesa street along with a Good Samaritan who stopped to help the woman.

A judge on Friday sentenced Christopher Wright in the killings of Nasbah Laverne Wriqht and Tomas Olivas Orneals near a freeway interchange.

Wright pleaded guilty in February to first-degree murder.

Christopher Wright later told police he had been fighting with his 41-year-old wife and decided to crash the SUV in an attempt to kill her.

After the crash, Nasbah Wright ran to a parked pickup truck and asked 49-year-old Tomas Olivas Orneals for help.

Police say Christopher Wright then walked up and fatally shot his wife and Orneals.

