Man sentenced to life in prison in Mesa killings of wife, good Samaritan

PHOENIX (AP) - A man has been sentenced to natural life in prison for the 2016 fatal shootings of his wife on a Mesa street along with a Good Samaritan who stopped to help the woman.
A judge on Friday sentenced Christopher Wright in the killings of Nasbah Laverne Wriqht and Tomas Olivas Orneals near a freeway interchange.
Wright pleaded guilty in February to first-degree murder.
Christopher Wright later told police he had been fighting with his 41-year-old wife and decided to crash the SUV in an attempt to kill her.
After the crash, Nasbah Wright ran to a parked pickup truck and asked 49-year-old Tomas Olivas Orneals for help.
Police say Christopher Wright then walked up and fatally shot his wife and Orneals.
