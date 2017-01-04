Man sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for running over Army veteran in Chandler

Cody Gibson apologizes from jail, April 18, 2016. (Photo: Telemundo)

PHOENIX - A judge sentenced 19-year-old Cody Gibson to 8.5 years in prison for aggravated assault in the hit-and-run of Army veteran, Steven Richardson.

Richardson was hit back in April after attempting to stop a fight between Gibson and a woman in a Chandler Jack in the Box parking lot.

Gibson was seen dragging the woman by her hair toward a SUV when Richardson stepped up to stop him from leaving.

Gibson pressed hard on the gas pedal running Richardson over, police said.

Gibson was arrested nearly a week later by Gila River police.

Richardson suffered a fractured skull and a concussion.

Gibson later apologized during a jailhouse interview but added "If he minded his own business he wouldn't be in the hospital and I wouldn't be here."

Gibson changed his plea to guilty in November.

