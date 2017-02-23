Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for wild police chase in March

PHOENIX - The driver that was at the center of a high-speed chase back in March of 2016 was sentenced Thursday.

Joshua Monigold pleaded guilty to theft of means of transportation, attempted theft of means of transportation, robbery, unlawful flight and criminal damage. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In March 2016, Monigold led police on a pursuit around the Valley, even trying to steal another man's motorcycle in the process.

The chase lasted more than an hour, eventually ending with Monigold rolling the pickup truck he was driving.

(© 2017 KPNX)