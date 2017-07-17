Man rescued after plunging car into Mesa canal

Mesa firefighters pulled a car from a canal on July 17, 2017. (Photo: Mesa Fire Department)

MESA, Ariz. - Good news, bad news for a driver in the east Valley.

A man driving along Broadway Road near Val Vista Drive Monday morning made an inadvertent turn onto the path running along a nearby canal.

The driver told Mesa firefighters he lost control of his vehicle and plunged into the slow moving water of the canal.

The Mesa Fire Department responded and found that the car was upright and had drifted about 100 yards from where it went in the water.

Deputy Chief Forrest Smith says the driver had managed to climb out of the cabin of the car and was perched on its roof waiting for firefighters.

They quickly pulled the man to safety and a tow truck was able to haul the car out of the canal.

Mesa fire said the man was not injured.

Mesa police are investigating how the man drove into the canal.

