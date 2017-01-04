Man pleads guilty to threatening Avondale students, faculty

PHOENIX (AP) - A former student at an Avondale high school who was accused of threatening students and faculty last year has changed his plea to guilty in the case.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say 18-year-old Alonzo Vargas pleaded guilty Tuesday to interfering/threatening an educational institution.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6.

Vargas was arrested by Avondale police last October after an online threat was posted.

Police say the screenshot was of a clown and the text indicated that students and faculty at Westview High School would be hurt.

They say Vargas told investigators that the post was meant in fun and he didn't believe anyone would take it seriously.

He was later indicted by a county grand jury on charges of threatening an educational facility and threatening and intimidating.

