Man peed on family of 3 at Metallica concert, per court docs

Daniel Daddio. (Photo: Arizona DPS)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - An Albuquerque man faces disorderly conduct and indecent exposure charges after urinating on a family of three at a Metallica concert in Glendale Friday night, according to court documents.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Daniel Francis Daddio, 44, Friday night at University of Phoenix Stadium.

The victim family -- a 10-year-old girl, her father and his wife -- told police they "felt warm liquid washing over their backs and legs."

The father said he turned around and saw Daddio had exposed himself. When the father confronted Daddio, he shrugged, according to the paperwork.

When troopers arrested Daddio, they observed he was very drunk.

