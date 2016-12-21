Man on scooter killed in Phoenix crash

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - A man on a motorized scooter was hit by a truck and killed Wednesday night in Phoenix.

The man kept going through a stop sign at 31st Avenue and Jackson Street and was hit by a pickup truck just after 5 p.m.

Police arrived shortly thereafter and the rider was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Jackson was restricted from 32nd Drive to 31st Avenue was closed from Lincoln Avenue to Madison Street. Police advised drivers to find a different route.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC: 12ne.ws/traffic

Copyright 2016 KPNX