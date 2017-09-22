Man on bicycle killed in crash; suspected drunk driver a Navajo Nation police officer

Kevin Hevel, 30, was arrested after a fatal car-bicyclist collision in Glendale on September 22, 2017. (PHOTO: Glendale PD)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - An officer was taken to a hospital and a man is dead after a possible drunk driver drove east on Glendale Avenue early Friday morning, police said.

According to police, officers were attempting to locate a possible drunk driver in a red Ford Flex around midnight last seen near 75th and Glendale avenues.

Police identified the driver of the red Ford Flex as 30-year-old Kevin Hevel. Officers at the scene conducted a DUI investigation and found probably cause to arrest Hevel.

On Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye confirmed that Hevel was a Navajo Nation police officer. Hevel's future is still being decided, spokesperson Mihio Manus said.

Near 60th Avenue that vehicle, police said, sideswiped an SUV and jumped a curb. The Ford Flex then struck a 30-year-old man riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. The man died from his injuries.

Police said the Flex continued east on Glendale Avenue and eventually struck a police patrol vehicle near 59th Avenue.

The officer and a pedestrian observer were taken to a hospital to be checked out. Both, police said, were OK.

The scene closed Glendale Avenue between 63rd and 55th avenues and 59th Avenue between Maryland and Myrtle avenues for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KPNX-TV