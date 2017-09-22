Man on bicycle killed by suspected drunk driver in Glendale

The aftermath of a crash involving a red Ford Flex that killed a man on a bicycle. Sept. 22, 2017. (Photo: Christopher Latella / 12 News)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - An officer was taken to a hospital and a man is dead after a possible drunk driver drove east on Glendale Avenue early Friday morning, police said.

According to police, officers were attempting to locate a possible drunk driver in a red Ford Flex around midnight last seen near 75th and Glendale avenues.

Near 60th Avenue that vehicle, police said, sideswiped an SUV and jumped a curb. The Ford Flex then struck a 30-year-old man riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. The man died from his injuries.

Police said the Flex continued east on Glendale Avenue and eventually struck a police patrol vehicle near 59th Avenue.

The officer and a pedestrian observer were taken to a hospital to be checked out. Both, police said, were OK.

The scene closed Glendale Avenue between 63rd and 55th avenues and 59th Avenue between Maryland and Myrtle avenues.

The investigation is ongoing. No word on the condition of the Ford Flex driver.

