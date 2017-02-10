KPNX
Man killed, woman beaten in Phoenix robbery

Jen Wahl, KPNX 7:41 AM. MST February 10, 2017

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for the people responsible for fatally shooting a man and beating a woman Friday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Courtyard Apartments near 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

Police tell 12 News the man was shot near the pool area and later died at a hospital. A 25-year-old woman was beaten with a handgun and robbed, police said. She's expected to survive.  

Authorities say they're looking for two people and a dark-colored colored vehicle. 

The Phoenix Police Department urges anyone who has information on this incident to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or Crime Stop at 602 262-6151.

